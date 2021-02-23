Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $30.95 Million Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Clarivate comprises about 1.3% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.17% of Clarivate worth $30,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,065,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Clarivate by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 93,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Clarivate by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 610,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Clarivate by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE:CCC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 27,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

