Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $33.51 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $33,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 286,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

