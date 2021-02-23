Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

KNSL traded down $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.61. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,193. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

