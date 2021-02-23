Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $9.07 Million Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,454 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 1.07% of OneSpaWorld worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OSW. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 9,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $913.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

