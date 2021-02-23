Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,085 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 1.11% of Nautilus worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth $8,208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $5,186,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth $4,376,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

NLS traded down $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 58,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,532. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $646.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

