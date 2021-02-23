Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $6.51 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,418,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $200,684,000 after acquiring an additional 273,988 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 628,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $88,960,000 after buying an additional 191,754 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 740,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $104,805,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.50. The company had a trading volume of 153,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,014. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $129.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

