Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $6.51 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Xylem by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Xylem by 808.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.80. 4,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,945. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

