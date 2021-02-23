Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 233,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,704,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

