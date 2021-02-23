Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 110,615 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 110,615 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $93,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 71,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $22,750,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 138,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,664. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

