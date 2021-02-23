Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 37,401 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,401 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Accolade worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $35,879,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $5,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $13,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $1,961,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of Accolade stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.