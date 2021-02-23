Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 7,250 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.17% of Bandwidth worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,473 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,100 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

BAND traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.73. 4,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,103. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.