Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 203.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,889 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.31% of 1Life Healthcare worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $10,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771.

Shares of ONEM traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,622. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

