Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 100,600 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.29% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 40,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,414. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

