Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,984,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,883,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 154,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,229,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

