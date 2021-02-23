Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.35

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.74. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 21,353 shares trading hands.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

