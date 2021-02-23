Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PGCG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Prime Global Capital Group shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG)

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in real estate business in Malaysia. The company acquires, develops, manages, operates, and sells commercial and residential real estate properties, primarily in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. It also engages in the oil palm and durian plantation activities.

