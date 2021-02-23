Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,404 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,141,000. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 7,644,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,006,000 after acquiring an additional 333,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. 791,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,138,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

