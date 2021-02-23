Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,404 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 547.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.9% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 21,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 36,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 791,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,138,654. The stock has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

