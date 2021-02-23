Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,643 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 308.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,643 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $74.04. 264,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

