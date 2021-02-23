Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.11. The company had a trading volume of 69,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

