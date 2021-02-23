Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $11.14 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.49. 320,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,028,529. The firm has a market cap of $676.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

