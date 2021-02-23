Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,937 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. 864,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,096,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

