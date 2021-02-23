Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Target worth $211,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $188.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

