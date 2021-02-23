Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,919,935 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 658.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of KeyCorp worth $206,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 41.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 98,709 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 219,768 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in KeyCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in KeyCorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

