Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $213.42 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Simon Property Group worth $213,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

