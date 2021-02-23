Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,806 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $138,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

