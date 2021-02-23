Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 96,289 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $200,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $182,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 146.2% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

