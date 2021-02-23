Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 8,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 22,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter.

