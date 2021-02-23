Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.20

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,931,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,372.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $607,300. 88.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Priority Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Priority Technology by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

