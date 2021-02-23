ProAm Explorations (CVE:PMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.07

ProAm Explorations Co. (CVE:PMX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.07, but opened at C$0.11. ProAm Explorations shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

ProAm Explorations Company Profile (CVE:PMX)

ProAm Explorations Corporation operates as a junior mineral, and oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. The company owns working interests in various oil and gas properties located in Muskingum County, Eastern Ohio; Indiana County, Pennsylvania; Logan County, Arkansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Tucker County, West Virginia, and Okotoks, Alberta.

