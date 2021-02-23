ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Announces Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.