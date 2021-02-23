ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) & Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Financial Analysis

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $999.83 million 1.32 $1.00 million ($0.81) -30.25 Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.17 $1.01 billion $21.34 11.26

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance -27.87% -6.92% -2.09% Everest Re Group 7.38% 5.19% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProAssurance and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Everest Re Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

ProAssurance currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.56%. Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $258.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Everest Re Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ProAssurance pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Re Group pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ProAssurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats ProAssurance on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda, and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, wholesaler, retail brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Ireland. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

