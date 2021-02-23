Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Major Shareholder James E. Besser Sells 5,000 Shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) major shareholder James E. Besser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

