Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Down 20.5%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) fell 20.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.90. 1,803,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,676,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

