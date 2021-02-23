Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of PROF opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $36,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.