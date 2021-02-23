Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
Shares of PROF opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.45.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.
