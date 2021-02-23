Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (PRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) to post earnings of C($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) stock opened at C$30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.23. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$9.51 and a 12-month high of C$36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

