Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $492.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.