Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

CTAS opened at $340.50 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.34 and a 200-day moving average of $338.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.