Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRUB opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,370. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

