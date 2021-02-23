Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 506,445 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 450,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 351,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

