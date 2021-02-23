Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 166,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 71,132 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Shares of LOW opened at $172.41 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.04.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

