Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.