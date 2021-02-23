Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,352,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 350,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after buying an additional 4,690,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

WFC opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $46.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

