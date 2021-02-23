Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after buying an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,459,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,796.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.05.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

