Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 839 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

