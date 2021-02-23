Project Pai Trading 40.1% Lower Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Project Pai token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $762,673.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,731,497,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,505,805,183 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

