Prometeus (PROM) Price Down 36.6% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $14.10 or 0.00029553 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $86.26 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 36.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00716786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00037234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.96 or 0.04400807 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

