Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Trading Down 5.2%

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.62 and last traded at $125.72. Approximately 958,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 550,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.55.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

