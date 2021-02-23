Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Shares Down 11.5%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) fell 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.60. 2,969,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,129,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

