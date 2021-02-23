Propy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $345,183.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Propy has a market cap of $17.79 million and $345,183.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.17 or 0.04451823 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.